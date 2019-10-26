After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn to develop franchise chronicling other Indian heroes

Inspired by the tale of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is planning to develop a franchise on other unsung Indian heroes. Ajay Devgn has not only acted, but also produced Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which is currently in its post production stage.

The actor confirmed the news with Mumbai Mirror, saying “When researching Tanaji, I was fascinated by warriors like him who have made significant contributions to our freedom movement. These are stories of valour and I want to bring some of them to the screen. Om [Raut, director of Tanhaji] simultaneously came up with the idea of showcasing the lives of other unsung warriors. The seed was actually planted by him but the thought remained. We should take it forward.”

The report adds that Devgn has already shortlisted a few stories that he wants to showcase. It further says that while the films will be bankrolled by Devgn's production banner, Devgn may not himself act in these movies.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn as Subedar Taanaji Malusare who battled alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Om Raut, the film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay on screen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanaji's wife.

Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in the film. The film will mark the actor's fourth project with Ajay, following the J.P. Dutta directorial LOC Kargil (2003), Milan Luthria's Kachche Dhaage (1999) and Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara (2006).

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Ajay is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Maidaan, and also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He is also gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January 2020, clashing with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 11:46:15 IST