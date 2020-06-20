Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account memorialised by photo-sharing app after actor's death

Photo-sharing application Instagram 'memorialised' Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account, who passed away in Mumbai recently.

Once Instagram memorialises an account, nobody is allowed log in access and 'remembering' is added next to the name of the deceased individual.

According to Instagram, posts shared by the deceased person cannot be modified once it gets memorialised and the posts remain visible to the audience that it was originally shared with.

Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June, Mumbai Police said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Investigations in the untimely demise of the actor is currently underway. The police have recorded the statements of Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty.

A lawyer in Bihar on 17 June filed a criminal complaint against eight people, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput.

(Also read on Firstpost — Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: An 'outsider twice over' who found a unique place for himself in Bollywood)

Yash Raj Films were also asked to to submit a copy of the contract signed between the film production house and Rajput in connection to the latter's suicide investigation. The actor had worked in two YRF films - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015).

Rajput had appeared in a number of acclaimed films, including Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Rajput's last big-screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore. He was also a part of Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 10:07:35 IST

