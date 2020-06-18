Sushant Singh Rajput death: Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra's statement recorded at Bandra police station

The Mumbai Police on 17 June recorded a statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said.

Chhabra, who was casting director for movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Kai Po Che and D-Day, was called by Bandra Police on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

"Former casting director of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded in Bandra police station. He said that his relations with Rajput were good. He did a film named Drive recently where he did good work," DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told media persons.

"Chhabra has not said anything about the reports that Rajput did not have any films on his hands. Police is interrogating Rajput's team," he added.

The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's depression, he said.

Chhabra was among the actor's close friends.

So far the police have recorded statements of more than 10 persons, including Sushant's family members.

The actor died by suicide in his Bandra residence on 14 June.

His father K K Singh told police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Sushant's depression, a police official had said earlier on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

The untimely death of Rajput sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters have expressed their condolences.

