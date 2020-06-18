You are here:
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra's statement recorded at Bandra police station

India FP Staff Jun 18, 2020 09:01:11 IST

The Mumbai Police on 17 June recorded a statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabras statement recorded at Bandra police station

Mukesh Chhabra with Sushant Singh Rajput. Instagram

Chhabra, who was casting director for movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Kai Po Che and D-Day, was called by Bandra Police on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

"Former casting director of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded in Bandra police station. He said that his relations with Rajput were good. He did a film named Drive recently where he did good work," DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told media persons.

"Chhabra has not said anything about the reports that Rajput did not have any films on his hands. Police is interrogating Rajput's team," he added.

The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's depression, he said.

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: The unspoken hierarchies in Bollywood and what it means to be an 'outsider'

Chhabra was among the actor's close friends.

So far the police have recorded statements of more than 10 persons, including Sushant's family members.

The actor died by suicide in his Bandra residence on 14 June.

His father K K Singh told police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Sushant's depression, a police official had said earlier on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput, a hardworking actor unfazed by stardom, made all the right noises with his silences

The untimely death of Rajput sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters have expressed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

 

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 09:01:11 IST



