Sushant Singh Rajput death: Anil Deshmukh says Mumbai Police will probe 'professional rivalry' angle

Citing media reports claiming that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput battled clinical depression induced by professional rivalry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said Mumbai Police will probe this angle as well.

Deshmukh took to Twitter and said though the postmortem report has confirmed he died by suicide, the depression angle will be probed too.

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Rajput passed away by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

The provisional postmortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The actor had appeared in a number of acclaimed films, including Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Rajput's last big-screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore.

Filmmaker Anand Kumar, who has directed such films as Zilla Ghaziabad and Delhii Heights, had zeroed in on Rajput for his biopic on former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia. However, the lockdown in the country, necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis, had delayed the project.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669