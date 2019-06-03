Sunil Grover on not attending The Kapil Sharma Show for Bharat promotions: Didn't feel like going

Sunil Grover has said that he did not visit the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Bharat, as he felt an event already being attended by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif did not need a third person.

Grover, who received unprecedented adulation for his portrayal of the character Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, had a bitter fallout with Kapil Sharma in 2017. Ever since, the two comedians have not collaborated on any project.

Grover recently said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama that he did not go to The Kapil Sharma Show as he did not "feel like going." Grover plays a pivotal part in Ali Abbas Zafar's patriotic drama Bharat. There have been rumours that Salman, who has produced Kapil's comedy TV gig, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between the ex-co-stars.

In January, amid reports that Grover would make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show, producer Preeti Simoes confirmed that the duo would not make TV appearances together anytime soon.

Grover had his movie breakthrough with Vishal Bhardwaj's last film, Pataakha. However, he admitted that people will throng the theatres because of the Salman Khan-brand and not because of his presence in the film.

He told Mid-Day, “It is a Salman Khan film and nobody bothers if Sunil Grover is a part of it or not. People will throng theatres to watch him, but it excites me to be just part of this world and exploring genres.”

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 12:05:26 IST

