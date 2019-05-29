Watch: Salman Khan shares behind-the-scenes video of Bharat song 'Turpeya'

Salman Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Bharat's song 'Turpeya'. The video begins with director Ali Abbas Zafar explaining the context of the song while lyricist Irshad Kamil explains the meaning of the word Turpeya — one who begins a journey. “Aap kisi ki taraf chalte hain usko kehte hain Turpeya, Turpeya means chal pada,” he says in the video.

Musicians Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani shed further light on 'Turpeya' stating that the track will be quite relatable to the audiences.

The video has minute details of the 'Turpeya' sets and behind-the-scene shots of Salman prepping for the song.

Check out the BTS video of 'Turpeya' here:

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi talked about shaking a leg with actor-comedian Sunil Grover. “Initially I was like I am going to get angry and Sunil is going to take time getting it right.” This is followed by a hilarious clip of Sunil dancing out of sync with Nora. Zafar chips in, “Sunil has done phenomenal out of sync dance, which I think is not there in the film but it was great fun.”

Watch the making of 'Turpeya' here.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. It is slated to release on 5 June.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 10:02:20 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.