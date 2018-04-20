Sunil Grover reportedly bags pivotal role in Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra's film Bharat

While Kapil Sharma has found himself in troubled waters ever since his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air in 2017, his colleague Sunil Grover has started climbing the ladder of opportunities in Bollywood.

The former's much-talked-about 'comeback' show Family Time With Kapil Sharma has been suspended. On the other hand, Sunil Grover is starring in the IPL comedy show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan. There are also reports of him being signed for Vishal Bhardwaj's Chhuriyaan.

Now, according to a report by The Hindustan Times, the comedian has bagged a role in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The report also adds that his role in the film wouldn't be run-off-the-mill, where the comedian comes in, makes few jokes and is then lost in oblivion. Grover is reportedly going to essay the role of Khan's friend in the film. Could it similar to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Only time will tell.

Bharat marks Chopra's first film after 2016's Jai Gangaajal. The global diva has been occupied with her international ventures like ABC's Quantico, Baywatch and her upcoming releases — A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?

Both Chopra and Khan have been previously seen in films like Salaam-e-Ishq and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Chopra has also collaborated in the past with director Zafar in YRF's Gunday; while Khan's previous collaborations with the director havs been a major box-office money spinners, Sultan.

