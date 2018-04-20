You are here:

Sunil Grover reportedly bags pivotal role in Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra's film Bharat

FP Staff

Apr,20 2018 14:16:10 IST

While Kapil Sharma has found himself in troubled waters ever since his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air in 2017, his colleague Sunil Grover has started climbing the ladder of opportunities in Bollywood.

The former's much-talked-about 'comeback' show Family Time With Kapil Sharma has been suspended. On the other hand, Sunil Grover is starring in the IPL comedy show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan. There are also reports of him being signed for Vishal Bhardwaj's Chhuriyaan.

Sunil Grover and Salman Khan. Facebook

Sunil Grover and Salman Khan. Facebook

Now, according to a report by The Hindustan Times, the comedian has bagged a role in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The report also adds that his role in the film wouldn't be run-off-the-mill, where the comedian comes in, makes few jokes and is then lost in oblivion. Grover is reportedly going to essay the role of Khan's friend in the film. Could it similar to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Only time will tell.

Bharat marks Chopra's first film after 2016's Jai Gangaajal. The global diva has been occupied with her international ventures like ABC's Quantico, Baywatch and her upcoming releases — A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?

Both Chopra and Khan have been previously seen in films like Salaam-e-Ishq and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Chopra has also collaborated in the past with director Zafar in YRF's Gunday; while Khan's previous collaborations with the director havs been a major box-office money spinners, Sultan.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 14:16 PM

tags: #Ali Abbas Zafar #Bharat #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Priyanka Chopra #Salman Khan #Sunil Grover

also see

Priyanka Chopra says she is a 'Desi girl forever' as Salman Khan welcomes her on board for Bharat

Priyanka Chopra says she is a 'Desi girl forever' as Salman Khan welcomes her on board for Bharat

Priyanka Chopra confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Bharat; Ali Abbas Zafar says 'she is biggest Indian artist globally'

Priyanka Chopra confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Bharat; Ali Abbas Zafar says 'she is biggest Indian artist globally'

Priyanka Chopra says she was denied roles in Hollywood because of her skin colour

Priyanka Chopra says she was denied roles in Hollywood because of her skin colour