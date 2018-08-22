Stree third song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' sees Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah dancing with skeletons

Stree's third song, 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' features Kriti Sanon dancing in a fiction meets real world along with Rajkummar Rao and Badshah making an appearance. While the rapper sticks to what he does best, delivering a smooth Hindi rap, he is even shaking a leg towards the end.

Even though the song is picturised on his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star, Rao steals the show with his dance like nobody's watching attitude.

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Sachin - Jigar, the song encapsulates the essence of Stree's horror comedy theme. The lyrics making references to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and other pop culture themes have been penned down by Jigar Saraiya.



In a report published by DNA, a source talking about 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' said "The film’s co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are known for their quirky humour. They felt this would be an interesting phrase in a song."

In the second track from Rajkummar Rao's Stree, titled 'Kamariya', Rao is seen matching steps with Bollywood's reigning item number queen Nora Fatehi and in 'Milegi Milegi' Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor make moves in a royal courtroom of sorts.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik and written by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August.

