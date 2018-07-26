Stree trailer launch: Film's team talks of working in the horror genre — and why content is king

On Thursday's trailer launch event of upcoming horror comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the team shared their experiences of haunting and also elaborated on the plot of the film.

Producers Raj and DK told the crowd that the film was a satirical take on the plight of women. "Here, men are victims. They are told not to roam around at night, dress properly. The message is included, not underlined." Dinesh Vijan, who was also on board as the producer, shared that "the film will make you laugh genuinely, scare you and also make you think a lot."

Stree is said to be based on an urban legend set in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Rao, who will play a tailor in the film said, "I'm sure there are energies out there. When we were shooting for this film in Chanderi, there was a figure peeping at us at 2 or 3 am. It had no face; so, we all got spooked out."

Raj and DK also talked about the inspiration behind the story of Stree, "We experienced something supernatural when we were in college in Tirupati. Then, learned it is also happening in Bangalore and the North. So there was a pattern which led us to make this film."

Before the trailer release, the makers also released the film's poster. Apart from Rao and Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it releases in cinemas on 31 August.

