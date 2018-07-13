You are here:

Sunidhi Chauhan, rapper Badshah announce collaboration for upcoming song

FP Staff

Jul,13 2018 16:38:50 IST

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and rapper Badshah are collaborating with each other for a new song for his much-awaited album O.N.E.

Both artistes took to Twitter and announced the news among their fans.

Badshah (left) and Sunidhi Chauhan (right). Images from Facebook

Badshah (left) and Sunidhi Chauhan (right). Images from Facebook

"Ok, so Sunidhi Chauhan ma'am has agreed to collaborate with me for a song on my album," tweeted the 'Wakhra swag' singer.

Sunidhi on 13 July confirmed the news by retweeting Badshah's post, saying she is excited about it.

Badshah, who could not contain his excitement, said it is his "honour and pleasure".

The two singers are seen as judges in the latest season of singing reality television show Dil Hai Hindustani. The show brings in talents from across the globe to perform and has singer and composer Pritam as judge, along with Badshah and Sunidhi.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Sunidhi said about the show, "Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is a refreshing concept. Witnessing non-Indians joyously performing Indian songs, not only made me proud of the universality of Indian music, but also the inspirational value India holds in the world. I am really excited to be part of this grand celebration of our country and its music.”

Badshah has been in the news for the outstanding success of 'Tareefan' where he was heard singing for the first time. This year , his fans also heard him in Aastha’s pop single 'BUZZ' as well as the most recently released Bollywod single 'Tere Naal Nachna' for Nawabzaade.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 16:38 PM

tags: #badshah #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dil Hai Hindustani 2 #Sunidhi Chauhan #TuneIn

also see

Fanney Khan's new song Mohabbat features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as sensational pop icon

Fanney Khan's new song Mohabbat features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as sensational pop icon

Soorma music review: After Raazi, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy reunite with Gulzar for another balanced album

Soorma music review: After Raazi, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy reunite with Gulzar for another balanced album

Nawabzaade song 'Tere Naal Nachna' shows Athiya Shetty grooving to Badshah's tunes

Nawabzaade song 'Tere Naal Nachna' shows Athiya Shetty grooving to Badshah's tunes