Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon considered for female lead in Nitesh Tiwari's Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer

Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial venture in association with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house was announced on 24 May on Twitter. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput has bagged the protagonist's role but there is confusion about who would play the female lead.

Some reports speculated that Kriti Sanon was the top candidate while others suggested it was Jacqueline Fernandez and also, Shraddha Kapoor.

Now, DNA reports that the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress was not approached for the role at all. The same report states that the makers are still working out modalities with Shraddha who will sign on the dotted line as soon as the terms are locked. That is the reason they have not announced the female lead yet. However, this development has not yet been confirmed by the makers.

Acccording to DNA, Shraddha was also in talks with Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming film Shotgun Shaadi, for which Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have been roped in, but dropped out owing to clashing schedules.

Shraddha was last seen in the Apoorva Lakhia's biopic Haseena Parkar. Her upcoming projects include Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 12:34 PM