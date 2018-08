You are here:

It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma

Ahead of the release of their upcoming film Fanney Khan, actors Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pihu Sand engage in a conversation with Parul Sharma on Firstpost's It's a Wrap.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:50 PM