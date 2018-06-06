You are here:

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree to release on 31 August

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, a horror comedy, is scheduled to hit the screens on 31 August.

The actors on 6 June took to Twitter to reveal details about the film.

The short clip showed a deserted town where no one is in sight, but in the bylanes on various walls there is a message, "O Stree, kal aana" ('Stree', come tomorrow).

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who are known for writing Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, and A Gentleman.

Rao's 2017 releases include comedy drama Newton and web-series Bose Dead/Alive. Kapoor was last seen in the 2017 biographical crime film Haseena Parkar.

Stree is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored its album.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 18:38 PM