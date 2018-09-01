Stree box office collection: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy earns Rs 6.2 cr on first day

Amar Kaushik's directorial debut Stree, which has garnered resounding praise from audience and critics alike, opened to an overwhelming Rs 6.82 crores at the box office on 31 August, 2018.

When numbers do the talking... #Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a SUPERB number on Day 1... Biz is expected to multiply over the weekend... Fri ₹ 6.82 cr. India biz... Hugely positive word of mouth has translated into BO numbers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2018

The earnings on the first day are being attributed to both its unique storyline based on an urban legend Nale Ba, and a positive word-of-mouth. As per leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Stree is is expected to multiply over the weekend. Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the film would earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day due to the 'difficult genre of horror comedy', in an interview with The Indian Express.

Stree has released alongside Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who are known for writing Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending and A Gentleman.

Other actors who feature in pivotal roles in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored its album.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 11:45 AM