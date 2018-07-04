Saif Ali Khan on Go Goa Gone 2: I'll return as Boris in sequel but on a different mission this time

The 2013 Raj and DK-directed film Go Goa Gone was first of its kind in India. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das, the film was touted as India's first zom-com or zombie comedy. In 2017, there were reports that the makers are also planning to make a sequel to the film which struck a chord with the audience for its eccentric subject.

According to a report by DNA, Khan has now confirmed the sequel and said he will be reprising his role from the 2013 film. "We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It’s an exciting idea and I’ve really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I’ll be on a different mission. The other characters played by Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das will also be a part of it."

Talking about the premise of the film, Khan adds, "Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second installment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script. We start filming next January."

The DNA report also states that there will be another supporting actor as well as a heroine — who will be Boris' aid — in the Goa Goa Gone sequel. While the final casting is yet to be declared, the makers are eyeing an A-list actress to essay the heroine's part.

