Stree: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer reportedly based on urban legend of 'Nale Ba'

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Stree is out and it gives a big hint about what the story might be based on. As the teaser begins with the promise of being about a "ridiculously true phenomenon", speculations suggest that the film may be based on the legend of ‘Nale Ba’.

Nale Ba was an urban legend from Karnataka, popularised in the '90s. It was believed that a witch roamed around town and knocked on people’s houses and speak in the voice of a kin. Gullible people would believe her and open the door and end up dying within the next 24 hours.

The teaser of Stree, too, takes you through deserted lanes on a dark night, with a peculiar message written on all the walls saying, 'O Stree, Kal Aaana' (Woman, come tomorrow). As the camera pans on the streets, the voiceover tells the ‘stree’ to come later as there aren't any men in town. Towards the end of the clip, we see a scary silhouette of a woman hanging in the air.

The movie is being helmed by Amar Kaushik. The script has been written by Raj and DK, who have earlier written and directed films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:52 PM