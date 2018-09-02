Stree box office collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy earns Rs 10.87 cr on Day 2

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy Stree opened to an Rs 6.82 crores on day one and amassed Rs 10.87 crores on the second day. The film's earnings have seen a massive growth, taking its total collection so far to Rs 17.69 crores.

#Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2... The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a BIG SUCCESS... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 17.69 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2018

The film garnered attention due to its unique plot based on the urban legend of Nale Ba. Bollywood trade analyst had further attributed the footfalls to positive word of mouth. He also predicted that further growth is expected on the third day.

The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, has received positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. "Stree is like a blind date that turns out well - a tryst with the unexpected filled with exciting surprises. It is a thought-provoking laughathon-cum-spookathon, and one of the most unusual Bollywood films of the year so far," wrote Anna Vetticad for Firstpost.

Stree also marks the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik and is produced by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone.

