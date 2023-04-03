The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch has turned out to be one of the biggest events of the year already and we are only in April. Many moments from the show are making the rounds on social media, with memes and opinions floating around. One such moment is that of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Tom Holland and Zendaya, and users can’t keep calm. One wrote- ‘Spiderverse meets Spyverse.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@srkvibe2.0)

Shah Rukh Khan may have made a surreptitious entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) but he did speak about the splendour, the grandeur, and the importance of a show like this in an interaction inside.

He said, “It’s important for the youth to see the cultural progression Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has captured, and I’ve seen it twice, and that’s why I brought my kids along since it was important for them to see this as well.”

He added, “After coming here, I’m reminded of what I always used to follow in life, so I’m going to go back and work harder because there’s no business like show business.”

Almost the entire film fraternity is currently at the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. What caught the eye was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account.

SRK-Salman On-Screen Reunion

YRF’s Spy Universe has turned out to be a massive spinner with films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan emerging box office blockbusters. While Tiger 3 is arriving this Diwali and talks of Pathaan 2 and War 2 are going on, the biggest film of the franchise Tiger Vs Pathaan feature two megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is set to roll from January next year.