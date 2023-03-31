The financial capital of the country, Mumbai is set to witness the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which is set to be the dream project of Nita Ambani. Housed within the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, this centre is built to preserve and promote Indian arts by Mrs Ambani.

Talking about the infrastructure, the centre has a 2000 seating capacity grand theatre, a 4-storey art house, Pavilion – a museum-like convertible area of 52,627 sq. ft for art shows and exhibitions, and a studio theatre. Apart from several Bollywood biggies, Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai to be a part of this landmark event.

Talking about the centre, Nita Ambani said in a statement, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

Isha Ambani also shared her thoughts about the centre as she asserted, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers, and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

