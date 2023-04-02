Shah Rukh Khan may have made a surreptitious entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) but he did speak about the splendour, the grandeur, and the importance of a show like this in an interaction inside.

He said, “It’s important for the youth to see the cultural progression Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has captured, and I’ve seen it twice, and that’s why I brought my kids along since it was important for them to see this as well.”

He added, “After coming here, I’m reminded of what I always used to follow in life, so I’m going to go back and work harder because there’s no business like show business.”

Last night ,almost the entire film fraternity is currently at the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. What caught the eye was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account.

SRK-Salman On-Screen Reunion

YRF’s Spy Universe has turned out to be a massive spinner with films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan emerging box office blockbusters. While Tiger 3 is arriving this Diwali and talks of Pathaan 2 and War 2 are going on, the biggest film of the franchise Tiger Vs Pathaan feature two megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is set to roll from January next year.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a trade source said, “YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!”

