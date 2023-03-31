Almost the entire film fraternity is currently at the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. What caught the eye was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account.

Where was Shah Rukh Khan? Did he make a clandestine entry or skip the event? It seems he will be a part of the event as a picture of his has been shared by the same account where he’s posing all decked up and looking dapper as always.

SRK-Salman On-Screen Reunion

YRF’s Spy Universe has turned out to be a massive spinner with films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan emerging box office blockbusters. While Tiger 3 is arriving this Diwali and talks of Pathaan 2 and War 2 are going on, the biggest film of the franchise Tiger Vs Pathaan feature two megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is set to roll from January next year.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a trade source said, “YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!”

