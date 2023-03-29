Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Mumbai gets first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space to celebrate art

Mumbai has become home to a new platform that showcases India’s art and culture at its best for both the artists and the audience.

Strategically located in the city’s central precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, the Nita

Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary

space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.

It presents the rare alchemy of craft and culture which is drawn from centuries of

tradition.

Describing the centre as “our commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts.” Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said, “I hope our spaces

nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world.”

Speaking on NMACC, Isha Ambani said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts,

culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that

would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her

vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

Built with a passion for preserving and promoting India’s vast repository of art and

craft, the centre aims to spotlight the country’s rich cultural legacy at its best, creating intimate connections between artists and the audience.

Let us now take a tour of the NMACC-

Art House: An Art and Culture space for all

The four-storey dedicated art space, situated right next to the fountain of joy at the

Jio World Centre, has been designed to showcase treasures of global and Indian art

to the audience in India through a shifting array of installations and exhibits. In a

nutshell, it enables India to see the world through a wider cultural lens.

The Cultural Centre’s facade – a larger-than-life cuff bracelet design – is a reflection of India’s rich heritage.

It comprises 16,000 sq. ft. of versatile space, built as per global museum specifications. The modular façade makes for easy installation. Not just art, the space lends itself well to tech programmes, workshops and educational events as well.

The Cube

An incubator of innovation, talent, and ideas and a gateway to surreal and intimate performances, The Cube encourages and promotes emerging Indian artistes from new and experimental theatre, spoken word, stand-up comedy, and music.

With a moveable stage and seating, the 125-seat Cube can be transformed to host a variety of performances, making it an incubator of new art forms, and the go-to

a platform for unearthing innovative, new-age talent.

Let your ideas come to life at the incubator of new art forms, The Cube at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. We are all set to welcome you for an inspiring line up of performances for the opening week. Gear up to explore #CultureAtTheCentre in an innovative new space. pic.twitter.com/XoimIbxdIB — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) March 21, 2023

The space features a Panasonic laser projection system and an assisted listening

system with infrared emitters to make every performance feel real. Adding to the

cutting-edge technology, is a fully integrated video recording and production set-up with 5G connectivity, making filming and streaming live performances a lot simpler.

The Grand Theatre

Meticulously designed for immersive experiences, every performance at The Grand

Theatre is magical, thanks to the combination of a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system and virtual acoustic system, ingenious seating the arrangement, and a programmable lighting system, which, enhanced by 8,400+ Swarovski crystals create a unique, multi-dimensional experience.

Staying true to the founder’s vision of ‘Bringing the best of India and the World’, the

size of the theatre’s stage is designed to host major travelling productions and touring houses from anywhere across the globe.

The Grand Theatre is the crown jewel of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With state-of-the-art facilities that have never been seen before in India, the expansive space offers audiences the opportunity to witness performance art at an entirely new scale. #NMACC pic.twitter.com/C6h8IKKf0x — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) March 15, 2023

The most technologically advanced theatre in India, the Grand Theatre has 2,000 seats across three levels. While every viewing experience is designed to be unparalleled, the 18 Diamond Boxes add an extra layer of exclusivity, with a spectacular complimentary lounge and dedicated food and beverage services.

Keeping media consumption patterns of the modern era in mind, The Grand Theatre is also equipped with integrated recording and projection facilities, along with dedicated translation booths. One of the stand-out features of the theatre is the special absorbent wood that reduces reflections and makes the stage the

centrepiece for your ears too.

Diamond Boxes

An out-of-the-box experience in the true sense, Diamond Boxes are the most exclusive seats in The Grand Theatre. All 18 Diamond Boxes are built along pivotal viewing points of the theatre, offering spectacular views of the action on stage, along with the lush privacy of your own space.

Every box has an exclusive adjoining Diamond Lounge, stuffed with

distinguished welcome amenities, and a private powder room

The Diamond Box experience also includes a specially curated menu with the

best of Indian and international gourmet indulgences

You can also choose from an extensive selection of global spirits and wines

from the comfort of your private lounge

And immerse yourself in a spellbinding experience on stage, while a dedicated

butler attends to your every need.

The Studio Theatre

A high-tech, intimate space for the people, The Studio Theatre is both technologically advanced and intimate. The 250-seat space features a telescopic seating system that allows quick and easy transformation depending on the needs of the event. Unparalleled soundproofing capabilities and a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System bring the audience closer to performances than ever before. All this makes The Studio Theatre ideal for everything – ranging from smaller-scale performances to large community events.

The Studio Theatre also features a tension wire grid — the first-of-its-kind in India. It makes lighting and rigging during production easier than ever, helping save valuable production time.

The centre is also home to Pavilion 1, a transformative space that offers a museum-like, convertible area of 52,627 sq. ft, ideal for hosting blockbuster travelling art shows, interactive exhibitions, expansive installations, and other immersive art experiences. The one-of-its-kind, 5G-enabled space is equipped with large format LED display walls, the latest digital and directional signage technology, a 1-tonne capacity hanging points at 4.5 m x 4.5 m grid, and other mindful features such as space temperature control and wireless telephony that make the space a dynamic venue for imaginative displays.

Public Art

The cultural centre seamlessly integrates public art into its transformative spaces,

creating a visually stimulating, unique environment that engages viewers in

conversation.

The collection comprises-

‘Kamal Kunj’: At 56 feet, it is one of the largest commissioned Pichwai paintings. A

400-year-old art form native to Nathdwara, Rajasthan, Pichwai paintings are an

intricate depictions of festivities, passing seasons, and other ambient elements.

Reliance Foundation has undertaken a project to revive the Pichwai Art

‘Clouds’: Yayoi Kusama’s sprawling 90-piece stainless steel structure mirrors

the sky. The organically shaped metal clouds, displayed on the ground, are a

departure from the artist’s trademark polka dot artwork and infinity installations.

‘Seekers Paradise’: Centred around the concept of community, this larger-than-life

installation by N S Harsha recalls how people turn their gaze to the sky, trying to

read their future. It invites people to mirror this act, but to do so as a community and not as individuals.

‘Closet Quarries I & II’: Made using rubber stamps, Reena Kallat’s paintings reference the great inlay patterns found in Mughal architecture across India. The stamps carry the names of craftsmen and symbols seen in Mughal monuments, evoking notions of labour, memory, and the submerged histories and myths that surround monument making

‘Earth’s Whisper’: Jagannath Panda’s work represents the collective voice and human engagement where thousands of people come together to share their visions and ideas. It also unravels the inter-dependent relationship between Man and Nature, defined by the idea, ‘Contribution is Growth’

‘Mechanism 12’: Tanya Goel’s work resembles a mathematical formula that she

establishes and then violates, imbuing her art with a balance between structure and

chaos. Sourced from sites of architectural demolitions in and around Delhi, the

pigments she uses add to the depth and complexity of her art.

‘City Obscure’: Vibha Galhotra’s work refers to her experience of Mumbai, the City of Dreams, showcasing its many dichotomies by capturing its identity, politics, and

culture. Made with leitmotif ghungroos (small ankle bells), it weaves together the

contradicting and complex constructs of the city.

‘Arboretum I’: Thukral & Tagra’s work embarks on a journey, both inwards and

outwards, with the notion of space constantly exploding and free-flowing. The

artwork is a continuation of the artists’ botanical inquiries from the past, comprising

illustrations of over 60 floral species from across India.

The Design Philosophy

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a modern interpretation of Indian design, inspired by its art and craft, and its people. The cultural centre’s sprawling spaces are imagined exuding a sense of openness, with an abundance of natural light and tranquil nooks for creative contemplation.

Built on the foundation of a strong design language, and featuring a stunning array of traditional lotus motifs, semi-precious stones, intricate jaali work, and lush jewel

tones, the centre brings people together, forging a strong connection between the

community and various art forms.

Here’s a little preview of what you can expect at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre – a first-of-its-kind venue that seamlessly melds cutting-edge technology with India’s rich cultural heritage.#NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre #NMACC #CulturalCentre pic.twitter.com/4O1RYBWpRe — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) January 29, 2023

A Wide World of Flavours

Curated to reflect the city’s vibrant culinary scene, food is at the heart of the artistic

conversations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With a team of world-class chefs, we ensure that every experience is complemented by impeccable

culinary service at our select dining spaces.

An Ode to Mumbai

Home to the lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy, the Dhirubhai Ambani Square celebrates Mumbai’s vibrant spirit. The fountain offers a spectacular display of soaring jets of water that rise up to 45 ft as they pulse to music, mist, and colours. Special shows are hosted on national holidays and festivals, creating a beautiful display across the city’s skyline.

