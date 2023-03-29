YRF’s Spy Universe has turned out to be a massive spinner with films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan emerging box office blockbusters. While Tiger 3 is arriving this Diwali and talks of Pathaan 2 and War 2 are going on, the biggest film of the franchise Tiger Vs Pathaan feature two megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is set to roll from January next year.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a trade source said, “YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!”

While Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan made theatre halls in the stadium, SRK will show his charm in his special appearance in Tiger 3. But watching these two megastars as main leads in Tiger Vs Pathaan will be a visual extravaganza for the cinegoers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The actioner is directed by Atlee, who previously helmed Tamil blockbusters like Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

