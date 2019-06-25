You are here:

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif begin shooting for 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' remake, share BTS still

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have begun shooting for the remake of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani,' which will be featured in their forthcoming film, Sooryavanshi. Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's sets on 25 June. The iconic original song is from Kumar and Raveena Tandon's 1994 thriller Mohra.

Katrina also shared a still on her Instagram stories.

Check out Katrina's post here.

Akshay had announced the same earlier on Twitter, stating that the dance number has been "synonymous with him and his career."

Here's Akshay's tweet

I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way pic.twitter.com/UtH5iDS0i9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2019

The reprised version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' is being choreographed by Farah Khan, reports DNA.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, and financed by Dharma productions, Sooryavanshi was slated for a Eid 2020 release, but the film was later rescheduled for 27 March to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah.

