Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif begin shooting for 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' remake, share BTS still

FP Staff

Jun 25, 2019 16:41:27 IST

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have begun shooting for the remake of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani,' which will be featured in their forthcoming film, SooryavanshiKatrina shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's sets on 25 June. The iconic original song is from Kumar and Raveena Tandon's 1994 thriller Mohra. 

Katrina also shared a still on her Instagram stories.

Check out Katrina's post here.


Singing in the rain ☔️ #sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @farahkhankunder

Akshay had announced the same earlier on Twitter, stating that the dance number has been "synonymous with him and his career."

Here's Akshay's tweet

The reprised version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' is being choreographed by Farah Khan, reports DNA.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, and financed by Dharma productions, Sooryavanshi was slated for a Eid 2020 release, but the film was later rescheduled for 27 March to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 16:41:27 IST

