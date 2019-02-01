Rohit Shetty dismisses rumours of Sooryavanshi being Hindi remake of Tamil movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Following the watershed commercial success of his cop-action flick Simmba, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his next, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Speculations have been rife that Sooryavanshi would be a Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Shetty has bought the rights of the Tamil film featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Karthi. However, the filmmaker released a statement dismissing the rumours and underscoring the fact that it is an original project.

Rohit Shetty clarifies: News that Rohit Shetty has bought rights of a #Tamil film for #Sooryavanshi is untrue and baseless... Akshay Kumar starrer #Sooryavanshi, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is an original story and not inspired from any film, the statement reads. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

The same report states that Rohit would change the ending of the Tamil film in his Hindi adaptation to fit into his Singham-Simmba-Sooryavanshi universe. The same report states that some scenes would be replicated but largely, it would be a new film. It is also being rumoured that Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham would make special appearances in Sooryavanshi.

Rohit's previous blockbuster Simmba, starring Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan, was also adapted from a Tamil movie, Temper.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 12:37:41 IST