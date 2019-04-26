Katrina Kaif on Sooryavanshi's clash with Inshallah: Don't think Salman Khan will let that happen

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, a Hindi remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father, scheduled to hit cinemas on Eid this year. She will be seen as Salman's love interest Kumud Raina. However, their individual projects Sooryavanshi and Inshallah will reportedly share the same release date, resulting in one of the biggest box office clashes of 2020.

However, Katrina is of the view that the clash may be avoided. "Salman loves Akshay; he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the work place. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi," she told DNA in an interview.

Sooryvanshi, is an expansion of Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe after Simmba and Singham. It will see Katrina reunite with Akshay after a decade long gap. They have starred in blockbusters like Namaste London (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008) and Welcome (2008). The actors last paired up for Farah Khan's 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, best known for Kaif's iconic song 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.

After Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and a cameo Saawariya, Salman will collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. He has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt, whose recent outing was the historical drama Kalank.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 15:34:10 IST

