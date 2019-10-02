Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi to reportedly feature Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba

Ever since Rohit Shetty announced his high octane cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, many speculated that Shetty's latest offering will feature a crossover featuring the protagonists from his earlier cop films — the Singham franchise and Simmba. Now, Mumbai Mirror has reported that Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham will indeed be a part of Sooryavanshi. The actors will be seen in extended cameo appearances.

Rohit is currently filming the climax sequence of Sooryavanshi in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, according to the report. The climax will feature all the three cop heroes together.

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta. Neena will play Akshay's mother in the movie.

As reported earlier, Akshay's character will be called Veer Sooryavanshi, which seems to be inspired by Salman Khan's Veer (2010) and Suryavanshi (1992). Akshay will be seen as the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

Ever since the film went on floors, the actor has been constantly posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film. The actor posted a video of where he was seen performing action sequences, with Rohit Shetty in the director’s chair. He also shared the news of shooting the rehashed version of his iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Katrina.

It was earlier rumoured that Sooryavanshi would be a Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However, Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and underscoring the fact that Sooryavanshi is an original project. Financed by Dharma productions, Sooryavanshi was slated for a Eid 2020 release, but the film was later rescheduled for 27 March to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 10:43:08 IST