Disha Patani to reportedly have much smaller role than Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar is busy with his next big production after the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. Titled Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, the star cast also includes the three-film old Disha Patani, who in the role of a circus trapeze artist opposite Salman, will have a far less screen time than Chopra, as reported by DNA.

Zafar had spoke about Patani’s character and casting, saying, “The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the '60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet had the physicality of an athlete. Disha fit the bill perfectly”. Disha and Salman will not end up together in the movie, making her role in Bharat limited, especially compared to Priyanka Chopra, as reported by DNA.

Disha has carried similarly smaller roles in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The movie is an Indian adaptation of the 2014 Korean drama An Ode To My Father that will chronicle Salman Khan over a period of 70 years. The young Salman will encounter Disha Patani’s character of a circus trapeze artist, a homage by Ali Abbas Zafar to Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. The movie also features Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri is hoping for a 2019 Eid release.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 12:50 PM