Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif display Manish Malhotra's wedding couture; Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi attend show

Ace designer Manish Malhtora's bridal couture show was held in Mumbai on Wednesday and saw Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan turn showstoppers. While the Bharat duo looked regal in heavily embroidered Manish Malhotra creations, Malhotra himself wore a simple black bandhgala and white pants.

A bevy of stars stepped out to support the designer, most dressed in his own creations. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor posed for the cameras with Ishaan Khatter, and Lara Dutta arrived with husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah and Sonal Chauhan also raised the fashion quotient.

Paparazzi's favourite, Sara Ali Khan, also turned up in an edgy grey ensemble and added more glam to the event along with Manushi Chillar.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 09:30 AM