Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer Bharat to have circus sequence like 'Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker'

Salman Khan's upcoming project, Bharat, will commence its shoot on 22 July which will be featuring a circus sequence marking the introduction of the leads Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

Bharat also stars Priyanka Chopra, who will start shooting from August.

The team will begin shooting in an elaborate set in Mumbai’s Filmistan Studio and continue till August, after which they will move to Malta, followed by a schedule in Abu Dhabi.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar will be starting with an elaborate circus sequence set in the late ’60s.

Ali Abbas Zafar said,"The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts." Salman will be seen playing a stunt motorcyclist and Disha will essay the role of a trapeze artiste, added Zafar.

Salman Khan was formerly busy due to his Da-bangg Reloaded tour that ended recently.

The actor has began the training for the shoot from 17 July while Disha has been preparing for a while now.

Speaking further about the film Ali Abbas Zafar said,"We will be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Salman and Priyanka. The director also revealed that Priyanka will be sporting different looks in the film as the narrative travels from the 1960s to the present day.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will be releasing in Eid 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 13:24 PM