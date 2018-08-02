You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Priyanka Chopra's engagement rumours: Even I am getting married

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 16:36:13 IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Priyanka Chopra in films such as Don and Don 2, on being inquired about his reaction to the news of latter's engagement with Nick Jonas, wittily responded that even he was getting married.

File images of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (left) and Shah Rukh Khan

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the actor quipped, "Even I am getting married. I'll send you an invite. I will send you the card for the reception and also, do come for the Mehendi."

Following director Ali Abbar Zafar's tweet regarding Priyanka's exit from his upcoming film Bharat in the 'Nick' of time, news broke that Priyanka reportedly got engaged to 'Close' singer Nick Jonas while celebrating the actress' 36th birthday in London.

Priyanka and Nick, who reportedly dated for two months, first appeared together at the 2017 Met Gala.

As per the same report, Shah Rukh also commented on his upcoming release Zero, saying that the last two days of shoot are left for the film and that a date for the release of the trailer has been zeroed on. However, since he is focusing on the creative aspect of the film which is time-consuming, he has been away from the technical and marketing facets.

Aug 02, 2018

