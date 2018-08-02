Shekhar Ravjiani to judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's 27th season, auditions begin in August

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the oldest running singing reality show in India, is preparing to make a comeback on the small screen this year and Shekhar Ravjiani has been signed as the first judge for its new season. As per a report published by DNA, Shekhar said that the show is really close to his heart and mentioned about the memories attached to the 2007 season, which had Himesh Reshammiya, Ismail Darbar, Bappi Lahiri and Aditya Narayan on the judging panel.

The show is reported to go on air towards the end of September and auditions will begin in August.

Shekhar Ravjiani was once a contestant on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's 1997 season but couldn't manage to win the competition.

The Bollywood music producer duo of Vishal and Shekhar rose to prominence after their track 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' from the movie Jhankaar Beats for which they won the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

They are currently busy working on the music for Student of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles, and Salman Khan's Bharat.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's first episode aired on 1 May 1995 on Zee TV and over the years has had spin-offs like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.

