Has Tara Sutaria been signed opposite Shahid Kapoor in Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy?

Even before making her Bollywood debut, Tara Sutaria has reportedly bagged her second Bollywood project. Sutaria, who will be seen in Student of The Year 2, has been signed to play the female lead in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, opposite Shahid Kapoor, reports DNA.

Although there is no official confirmation about Sutaria being part of the film, speculations are rife. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a noteworthy debut with Arjun Reddy, will be helming the Hindi version as well. In an earlier interaction with Firstpost, Vanga had said that the shoot for the film will going to begin in July.

The locations for the shoot have not been finalised yet, but the makers are planning to shoot the college portion in Delhi. The recce for the rest of the locations is currently underway.

Sutaria, who rose to fame as a video jockey with Disney India, is currently shooting for Student of the Year 2 in Dehradun. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, who is also making her Bollywood debut with the high school drama. The film will see a worldwide release on 23 November, 2018. The second installment of the SOTY franchise will see by Punit Malhotra take over the reins from Karan Johar, who had directed the 2012 original.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 13:36 PM