Student of the Year 2 pushed to the summer; will now release on 10 May 2019 instead of 23 November 2018

Karan Johar's production Student Of The Year 2 will now release on 10 May, 2019 instead of 23 November this year.

Karan Johar tweeted on 30 July saying: "There is a new date for 'SOTY 2'! The admissions are now in summer 2019!"

"May 10, 2019! Summer gets hotter," he added.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan himself and was the launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

Student Of The Year 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra. It stars Tiger Shroff and will launch singer-former DJ Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunkey Panday. Ananya is the third female star kid that Johar is introducing in 2018 after Jaanhvi Kapoor (in Dhadak) and Sara Ali Khan (in Simmba).

The date change move is likely to have been taken to avoid the clutter during the last quarter of 2018, especially with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi thriller 2.0 slated to hit the screens on 29 November, a week later than the original release date of Student Of The Year 2, film trade sources told Indo-Asian News Service.

However, the makers are yet to comment on the reason behind the date change.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 18:54 PM