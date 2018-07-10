Himesh Reshammiya, Guru Randhawa, Neha Bhasin to judge Love Me India, a live children's reality show

A live children's reality show, Love Me India, will go on air from September 2018. The judges involved in the competition have been finalised, reports the Mumbai Mirror. Guru Randhawa, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Bhasin will be assessing the contestants on the show.

The &TV show will also give the viewers the power to vote and decide who get to share the stage with the three judges.

Reshammiya noted that reality shows have become a core element for Indian television-viewing audiences. He added that he enjoys the process of training young talent.

“This show is definitely going to be extremely challenging not just for the talent it will showcase, but also for its live format. Guru Randhawa, Neha and I come from different music backgrounds and so each one of us has something unique to contribute towards the growth of the contestants,” he explained.

Neha, who herself began her career via a reality programme, said that it was exciting being on the other side and judging the pool of talent that the show has to offer. "I understand how contestants work and look forward to sharing this platform with two musicians I admire, who are as passionate about music as I am," she said.

Popular actor, singer and host Meiyang Chang has been roped in to anchor Love Me India, reports India Forums.

Meiyang's last project was hosting India's first live talent hunt show Rising Star (Indian TV series) on Colors network.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 11:12 AM