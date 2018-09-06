Shahid Kapoor's social media accounts hacked; posts about Padmavaat shared, deleted soon after

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked on 6 September. The actor updated his fans and followers regarding this through his Instagram story and wrote that his team was working towards restoring control over his Twitter account.

According to Economic Times, posts criticising the portrayal of Allauddin Khilji in his last film Padmavaat were shared. The publication further writes that a pro-Pakistani Turkey-based cyber group 'Turkish Cyber Army Ayyildiz' was behind the hacking. Previously, actors Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan's accounts were also hacked by the same group.

While the posts have now been deleted, several screenshots have been doing the rounds. Apart from criticising Khilji, there was a picture of Katrina Kaif posted on Shahid's instagram account, with the caption: "I love you <3 Katrina Kaif Karem Sah Noyan".

In another pinned tweet on his Twitter timeline, the message suggested that Shahid had an issue with Padmaavat’s portrayal of Khilji — played by Ranveer Singh in the film. “King Alladdin the rope was not a barbarian, animal and dishonest man as you have demonstrated! (sic)," read the translation.

On 5 September, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gave birth to a baby boy. This is the couple's second child after Misha, who was born in August 2016.

Shahid will next be seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which releases on 21 September.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 18:35 PM