Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput welcome their second child — a baby boy; couple's family spotted outside Mumbai hospital

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has given birth to a baby boy, according to several media reports. This is the couple's second child after Misha, who was born in August 2016.

Mira Rajput had checked into Hinduja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai earlier today (5 September) and was visited her by her mother, reports NDTV. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima were also spotted at the hospital.

The couple had announced Mira Rajput's pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier this year. In the post, Misha posed with a caption that said, "Big sister".

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their first child together, Misha, two years ago and the actor had said fatherhood completely changed his outlook towards life.

Shahid, 37, said it is impossible for an actor to not be "self-oriented", but fatherhood taught him to be less self-absorbed.

"Fatherhood brought a lot of change in me as a person and as a human being. My priorities have changed. I am less self-oriented now, because I believe actors can never be not self-oriented. I think I am more open to different point of views. I have matured and feel a lot more grown up now," Shahid told PTI.

"It is no more about just being an actor. I have a family and a kid. I want to be part of my child's growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing," he added.

Shahid will next be seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which releases on 21 September.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 23:39 PM