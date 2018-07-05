Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic mints Rs 186 cr in six days

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Sanju seems to be taking the box office by a storm. With a phenomenal opening at the ticket counters across the country, the Sanjay Dutt biopic has already raked in Rs 186.41 crore at the box office within six days of its theatrical run. Now, it is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark, a first-time feat for Kapoor.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted the film's latest figures.

#Sanju is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr today [Thu]... Will be Ranbir’s first film in ₹ 200 cr Club... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr. Total: ₹ 186.41 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2018

He also added that Sanju is Kapoor's fourth film that has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after 2012's Barfi!, 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sanju, ever since it hit the screens on Friday, has been shattering box office records one after the other. It saw the biggest collection for a single day ever in Bollywood when the film made Rs 46.71 crore on its third day, surpassing the momentous feat that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion held so far.

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and revolved around the tumultuous life and times of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 13:49 PM