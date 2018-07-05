You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic mints Rs 186 cr in six days

FP Staff

Jul,05 2018 13:49:29 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Sanju seems to be taking the box office by a storm. With a phenomenal opening at the ticket counters across the country, the Sanjay Dutt biopic has already raked in Rs 186.41 crore at the box office within six days of its theatrical run. Now, it is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark, a first-time feat for Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. YouTube screengrab

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. YouTube screengrab

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted the film's latest figures.

He also added that Sanju is Kapoor's fourth film that has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after 2012's Barfi!, 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sanju, ever since it hit the screens on Friday, has been shattering box office records one after the other. It saw the biggest collection for a single day ever in Bollywood when the film made Rs 46.71 crore on its third day, surpassing the momentous feat that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion held so far.

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and revolved around the tumultuous life and times of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 13:49 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #Sanjay Dutt #Sanju

also see

Sanju Day 1 box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has biggest opening of 2018, earns Rs 34.75 crore

Sanju Day 1 box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has biggest opening of 2018, earns Rs 34.75 crore

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film rakes in Rs 73.35 cr in two days

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film rakes in Rs 73.35 cr in two days

Sanju box office revenue crosses Rs 120 cr, creating record of highest single day collection toppling Baahubali 2

Sanju box office revenue crosses Rs 120 cr, creating record of highest single day collection toppling Baahubali 2