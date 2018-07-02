You are here:

Sanju box office revenue crosses Rs 120 cr, creating record of highest single day collection toppling Baahubali 2

FP Staff

Jul,02 2018 13:07:52 IST

Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor have created history in terms of Bollywood box-office collections. Their latest film Sanju, as predicted earlier, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its theatrical run; it went on to rake in Rs 46.71 crore on 1 July (Sunday) which is by far the highest single day collection for a Bollywood film ever.

The baton of this feat was held so far by SS Rajamouli's 2017 magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which fared Rs 46.50 crore upon its release on its third day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office collections of Sanju:

Not only did Sanju become the film to hold the record of highest single day collections, it also became the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018 ahead of the films like Padmaavat, Race 3, Baaghi 2 and Raid. It also had the biggest opening for all the 2018 films.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju hit the screens on 29 July. The film is a biopic on the controversial life and times of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Besides Ranbir Kapoor who essays the role of Dutt in the film, Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

