Sanju box office revenue crosses Rs 120 cr, creating record of highest single day collection toppling Baahubali 2

Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor have created history in terms of Bollywood box-office collections. Their latest film Sanju, as predicted earlier, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its theatrical run; it went on to rake in Rs 46.71 crore on 1 July (Sunday) which is by far the highest single day collection for a Bollywood film ever.

The baton of this feat was held so far by SS Rajamouli's 2017 magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which fared Rs 46.50 crore upon its release on its third day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office collections of Sanju:

#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin... That’s not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]... AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film... DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]... #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]… #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on 🔥🔥🔥 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Not only did Sanju become the film to hold the record of highest single day collections, it also became the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018 ahead of the films like Padmaavat, Race 3, Baaghi 2 and Raid. It also had the biggest opening for all the 2018 films.

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Sanju ₹ 120.06 cr 2. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 3. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr 4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr 5. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju hit the screens on 29 July. The film is a biopic on the controversial life and times of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Besides Ranbir Kapoor who essays the role of Dutt in the film, Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 13:07 PM