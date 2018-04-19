Katrina Kaif might join Salman Khan as co-host of popular reality show Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan, who is often regarded as the most popular Bigg Boss host, is planning to return for the 12th season of the reality show. Reports in the media suggest that the upcoming season will see couples entering the house. Therefore, the showrunners are hoping to rope in Katrina Kaif as the co-host. Salman and Katrina are known to be good friends and share a great on-screen relationship.

The channel is currently inviting applications for auditions. A source tells Deccan Chronicle, "Katrina shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it." There is no official confirmation about this development from neither the channel nor the actors in question.

If all goes well with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, for which Salman is currently out on bail, he might kick-start the shoot for the next season soon. He was convicted for shooting a now-endandgered blackbuck, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Saif Ali Khan, who were believed to have been by his side when the poaching happened, were acquitted of their charges.

