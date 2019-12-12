Salman Khan confirms Dabangg 4 is 'written,' wants crossover film with Chulbul Pandey, Wanted's Radhe, Kick's Devil

Salman Khan, whose Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20 December, has already planned another chapter for his cop franchise. In a recent interaction with Mirror, the actor speaks about conceptualising Dabangg 4, being approached by Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar for their respective projects, and bringing together the characters of Chulbul Pandey (Dabangg franchise), Radhe (Wanted), and Devil (Kick) in a crossover movie.

On Dabangg 4

Salman Khan confirms the fourth instalment of the Dabangg franchise is "written." The actor will reprise his role as the affable Chulbul Pandey in the third part, directed by Prabhu Deva. Dabangg 3 is a prequel, and will bring Chulbul face-to-face with Balli Singh, a criminal whose actions have disrupted many people's lives.

On crossover between Dabangg, Wanted, and Kick

Salman says the "one thing" he wants to do is "bring Kick’s Devil, Dabangg’ Chulbul Pandey, and Radhe together." However, he has not given a tentative date as to when this crossover project will materialise. Speaking about the crossover, Salman also confirms he had been approached by Rohit Shetty for a film, but "nothing has been finalised yet" though he denies joining Shetty's cop universe, consisting of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. "Chulbul Pandey is a universe within himself, and so is Singham," he says.

It is interesting to note Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Salman's In-shaa-Allah were scheduled to clash at the box office during Eid 2020, but Rohit rescheduled his movie to release on 27 March, 2020. While In-Shaa-Allah has been shelved for the time being, Salman-Prabhu Deva's Radhe is slated for Eid 2020 now.

On Sohail Khan's Sher Khan

Earlier, Salman had said after the completion of the shooting of Dabangg 3, the actor will start shooting for Sohail Khan's Sher Khan. Elaborating on the status of the film, Salman says Sher Khan will only go on floors after two to three more films. He adds the film will require a significant amount of VFX, and can take up to a year in post-production.

On being approached by Farhan Akhtar

Salman confirms he has been approached by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar with a script. While the actor remains tight-lipped about signing the movie, he dubs Farhan and his sister-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar his "younger siblings."

Interestingly, Salman shares a history with Farhan and Zoya. Salman's father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar (Farhan and Zoya's father) had been longtime collaborators, working on as many as 24 films during 1971–1987, in the capacity of screenwriters. They had written some of the most iconic Bollywood movies together, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Zanjeer.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 11:51:45 IST