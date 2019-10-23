Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey fights Kiccha Sudeep's Balli in upcoming Prabhu Deva film

After a long wait, the makers of Dabangg 3, finally dropped the trailer on 23 October (Wednesday). The film marks the return of Salman Khan as the iconic cop Chulbul Pandey. "Ek hota hai police wala, ek hota hai gunda. Hum kehlate hain police wala gunda (On one side there are cops and on the other there are gangsters. I embody both)," is how Chulbul reintroduces himself.

Here is the trailer

The trailer sees him walk around the ghats, shoot down bad guys and introduces us to one of his subordinates, who demands a promotion. A younger Chulbul is also seen in the clip, alongside his then romantic interest Khushi (played by debutant Saiee Manjrekar). However, there is Balli (Kiccha Sudeep), who seems to go out of the way to cause grief in Chulbul's life. Dabangg 3's trailer promises coordinated dance performances by the actors, high octane action, comedy and bombastic dialogues.

The film will also reportedly see Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul's brother Makkhi and Dimple Kapadia in a flashback sequence. Sonakshi Sinha plays Rajjo while Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will portray Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey.

The trailer of Dabangg 3 is set to be included with screenings of Housefull 4, as reported earlier. The makers had previously attached the film's teaser with Hrithik Roshan-starrer high octane action thriller War.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. The duo have previously worked together on 2009's Wanted. They have another film, Radhe, in the pipeline, which will hit cinemas on Eid 2020.

Dabangg 3 will make its way to cinemas on 20 December.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 18:43:34 IST