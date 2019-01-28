Salman Khan to reportedly collaborate with Rohit Shetty for upcoming cop drama, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

After wrapping Ali Abbas Zafar's period film Bharat and the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan will reportedly collaborate with Rohit Shetty for the first time on an upcoming cop drama. According to Mumbai Mirror, the project will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner. However, the plot details of the film are yet to be decided, states the report.

"Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content. Among the many ideas they have discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh aka DEVIL from Kick, Sajid’s successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman’s character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materializes as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit’s film," a source close to the development informed Mirror.

Mirror writes that before kick-starting the film with Salman, Rohit will finish Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as a police officer. While Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are a part of the filmmaker's cop universe, the source said that Salman's entry will depend on how the script and the character turned out.

Rohit's last film was Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 18:01:25 IST