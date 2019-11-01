Radhe: Salman Khan's third venture with Prabhudeva after Wanted, Dabangg 3, goes on the floors

Shooting for Salman Khan's upcoming venture, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, began on Friday. This will be the third collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Prabhudeva, after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to play an antagonist in Salman's film. Randeep and Salman have previously worked together in Kick and Sultan. The image also has Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the frame, probably since they play pivotal roles in the film.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media.

Check out the announcement

"Randeep plays an antagonist in the film. He liked the role and hence agreed to do it. This is the first time he is playing such a character. Also, Salman and Randeep have worked together in the past and they share a great relationship," a source close to the development said. The actor is most likely to begin shooting for the film this year The mahurat shot of the movie is scheduled for Friday in Lonavala with Salman, who recently announced that Radhe will be his Eid 2020 release. Radhe will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Check out Radhe's first look

While Salman gears up for the Kick sequel, Randeep will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Rat on a Highway, a Sony Pictures India-produced untitled thriller with Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 16:03:05 IST