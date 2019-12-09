Prabhu Deva on working with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and upcoming film Radhe: 'I find it easy to work with sir'

Prabhu Deva, who has directed the upcoming cop comedy Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan recently opened up about working with the actor and the song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. He has also signed another project titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Khan in the lead, which will hit cinemas on Eid 2020.

The director said that while he has observed changes in Khan as an actor, he was still the same otherwise. He added that their contrasting personalities made their professional equation a success. Khan and Prabhu Deva have previously worked together in Wanted.

"It doesn’t happen with anyone. I find it easy to work with sir because he listens to you when you tell him something isn’t going right and should be done differently. Even if the shoot runs late into the night, he doesn't fuss about it."

Discussing the choreography of 'Munna Badnaam Hua' Prabhu Deva said, "The bulb in my head just went on. Salman comes up with different ideas, too. He showed me the move from 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and I was like 'what is happening,' because I couldn't see anything moving...till he asked me to look down at the hips." The director has choreographed the song and even features in it. The highlight of video is a face-off between the two.

He also revealed that Sonakshi Sinha, who reprises her role as Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo will be seen as a 'young mother' in the film. Dabangg 3 marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. She will play a younger Chulbul's love interest.

Arbaaz Khan will be seen as Makkhi again, while Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is the film's primary antagonist.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 16:09:07 IST