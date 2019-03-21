Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah to release on Eid 2020, set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Eid 2020 is expected to witness one of the biggest box office clashes of the forthcoming year, as Salman Khan has confirmed that his highly-anticipated romantic comedy Inshallah, featuring Alia Bhatt as the female lead, will release on the Eid weekend. Earlier, it was announced Rohit Shetty-Akshay Kumar's high octane cop drama Sooryavanshi has also booked the same date.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Salman stated, "We will come on Eid, next year." He added that he will start working on Bhansali's project only after the completion of Dabangg 3, since the film is scheduled for December 2019.

Eid has predominantly belonged to Salman through the years. He is the only A-listed actor that has stuck so loyally with a particular National Holiday. It all began when he struck gold at the box-office with Wanted (2009).

In the last seven years, Salman Khan has had seven blockbusters releasing on Eid.

Wanted (2009)

Dabangg (2010)

Bodyguard (2011)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Kick (2014)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Sultan (2016)

Hence, when the reports of Akshay taking the Eid slot started floating in, it was presumed that the move might break Salman's dominion over the holiday. Akshay will play the lead role as Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role by performed by Kumar in Simmba. It's also interesting to note that Salman has starred in movies named Veer (Akshay's name in Sooryavanshi) as well as Suryavanshi (1992).

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 14:36:06 IST