Sajid Nadiadwala opens up on Chhichhore being his 'finest film in 34 years', his upcoming slate of films, and Kick 2

Ahead of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film Chhichhore, the producer cum filmmaker opens up to Bombay Times about uniting with director Nitesh Tiwari and collaborating with Fox Star Studios again, his plans for Kick 2, and his slate for the next two years.

On Chhichhore

Sajid confesses that he had given a go-ahead, minutes into hearing Nitesh's one-line pitch about the narrative. The 'intriguing' idea got the filmmaker convinced, and he decided to back the project. Calling it his "finest film in the 34 years," Nadiadwala claims that the film is a gift to his two sons Subhan and Sufyan.

On his upcoming slate

The filmmaker says post Chhichhore, he wants to return to his "favourite" franchise Housefull. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit during March next year, and will go on the floors by September. Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is also nearing completion, with the London schedule wrapped up last Friday. Sunil Shetty's son Ahaan and Tara Sutaria are to collaborate on the remake of Telugu film RX100. Nadiadwala says that the team will head to Mussoorie for the second schedule in September end, and the film will be ready to hit theatres by Summer 2020.

On Kick 2

There were speculations that Salman Khan might push Kick 2 since his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Inshallah did not materialise. But Sajid says that he is still in the scripting stages of the film and will complete the final draft only by Eid next year. The filmmaker dons the director's hat on this sequel. Putting rumours to rest, the filmmaker clarifies Salman's much-awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster starrer Kick is not releasing on Eid next year. Kick featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was Salman's cryptic tweet, one of the famous dialogues from the film, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi", which led to speculation that the sequel will arrive in theatres next year during Eid. But Nadiadwala claims he will finish writing the final draft only by Eid 2020.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 12:43:20 IST