Chhichhore trailer: Nitesh Tiwari weaves a heartfelt story about friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor

The trailer of Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's new film, Chhichhore, was released on 4 August (Sunday), which is celebrated as Friendship Day. The slice-of-life drama will see the film's cast in double roles.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film seems to be set in the 80s or the 90s as the characters sport retro looks. According to the official synopsis, the film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

From the looks of the trailer, the film will flit between the past and present of these characters and reunite them, possibly following a tragedy. The film also stars Prateik Babbar as the antagonist Raggie.

Kapoor shared the film's trailer on social media.

Happy Chhichhore Day to all my Twitter Chhichhore! Here is our trailer - https://t.co/dI6yW2hkt7 ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 4, 2019

Tiwari's other notable works apart from Dangal include films like Chillar Party and Bhoothnath Returns. He has also worked on Kill Dil, Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi as a dialogue, screenplay and story writer.

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, via his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Fox Star Studios. Pritam has composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the songs.

The shoot of the film wrapped up in April with Shraddha Kapoor sharing an emotional note along with a series of photographs on Instagram. Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, the star expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of the movie and called it the "experience of a lifetime."

Rajput was last seen in Sonchiriya, while Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her first Telugu language film Saaho, alongside Prabhas. Sharma played Sonakshi Sinha's brother recently in Khandaani Shafakhana and Bhasin will portray former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's 83.

Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 30 August.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 12:13:38 IST