You are here:

Tara Sutaria cast opposite Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100

Press Trust of India

Mar 26, 2019 12:46:51 IST

Mumbai: Even before her debut film Student of the Year 2 releases, actor Tara Sutaria has bagged her third project, Milan Luthria's remake of Telugu hit RX100 opposite Ahan Shetty.

Tara Sutaria cast opposite Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthrias Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100

Tara Sutaria (left) and Ahan Shetty. Images from Twitter

The film, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala through his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in June.

"We have found our leading lady and I must say Tara is a really proficient actor. I feel they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June," Sajid said in a statement.

Luthria, who last directed Baadshaho, said it was extremely critical to get the right casting for the film.

"Sajid and I took our time casting the lead opposite Ahan. We're glad we waited as Tara is the best choice for a very important role. It is also essential for the leads to have a crackling chemistry, which Ahan and Tara do," the director said.

Luthria, along with the writer Rajat Arora and the crew, recently did a recce in Dehradun, Hrishikesh and Mussorrie and are currently in search for the movie's title. The film will be presented by Fox Star Studios.

Tara is also starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjawaan.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 12:47:22 IST

tags: Ahan Shetty , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Milan Luthria , RX 100 , RX100 , tara sutaria

also see

#MeToo film producer challenges CBFC's order to change movie title; HC seeks Centre's response

#MeToo film producer challenges CBFC's order to change movie title; HC seeks Centre's response

With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from blatantly plagiarising foreign classics

With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from blatantly plagiarising foreign classics

Tanishaa Mukerji claims she faced racism in US hotel: Unfortunate to experience this in a land that stands for liberty

Tanishaa Mukerji claims she faced racism in US hotel: Unfortunate to experience this in a land that stands for liberty