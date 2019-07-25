You are here:

Kick 2: Salman Khan reunites with Sajid Nadiadwala for sequel; film to go on floors by next year

FP Staff

Jul 25, 2019 09:55:41 IST

Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut Kick, which featured Salman Khan Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will soon have a sequel scheduled to go on the floors next year, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Salman Khan (left) and Sajid Nadiadwala. Image from Twitter

Kick opened to widespread praise and has thus raised the bar for its sequel which is currently at its pre-production stages. The film completes five years today. Confirming the news to the publication Sajid says, "It’s a nostalgic day for me. I have started penning down the second instalment. The first draft is ready. The second draft is in its initial stage. I’m excited for this journey to begin as much as fans are to witness it. The Devil will return soon."

Kick 2 will see Salman coming back as Devil (Devi Lal Singh). A source close to the production states that it'll be a multi-layered character which still needs exploring. There have apparently been several brain-storming sessions where makers have tried developing the plausible premise which will take the franchise forward. Salman's character is billed as 'extremely unpredictable', a factor which will add to the sequel's unique plotline says the source.

Sajid is reportedly working overtime on his script to deliver it within time. Once finalised, recces will take place to zero in on suitable locations.

Other than Kick 2, Nadiadwala has a lot on his plate at the moment with films such as Chhichhore, Housefull 4, ‘83 and Ahan Shetty's debut Baaghi 3.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 10:01:15 IST

